How to save on travel in 2023

PHOENIX — Arizona might be the epicenter of events and weather this spring, but we know many are still hoping to sneak in a winter vacation.

Our Smart Shopper team found it might be just the right time to get out of town, for a good price.

"So January, February historically being the cheapest time to travel, for warm weather, for cold weather destinations, for international for domestic destinations, it does not matter. It is just typically a great time of the year to travel," says Katy Nastro, a travel expert from 'Going,' a website that helps people find cheaper travel options, formerly known as Scott's Cheap Flights.

Nastro says these two months are considered the off-peak season.

"You know, you can save up to 80% in some cases, just by traveling during these two months. And you know, it's also a great time to find last-minute-ish deals. So even in the next few weeks, you're still able to find some great flights, even over to Europe," added Nastro.

Besides Europe, Nastro tells us they are seeing a lot of great deals to Hawaii. But she warns the islands have seen a big uptick in travelers in the last few years.

"You know, it is having an issue with over-tourism. So just, you know, read the guidelines, and just be mindful of that. And one way you can, you know, not make a big impact if you do decide to go," said Nastro.

No matter your destination, if you are departing soon pay attention to the 21-day rule.

"Most airlines have something called a 21-day advance purchase requirement. And that just means that on day 20, that low or that airfare price that you see will change on day 20. So just put a little reminder in your calendar, if you maybe you're considering a trip last minute-ish," Nastro adds.

And her final tip, remember the closer you get to your travel date, the ticket prices usually go one direction, up. So, plan ahead.