You don't have to shop on Black Friday to seep the benefits because lots of retailers are offering deals and freebies all over the Valley!

Walmart is keeping you fueled up with free coffee and Christmas cookies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dunkin Donuts is teaming up with Lyft to get you a free ride to their stores on Friday.

Be one of the first 25,000 users and use promo code "SIPDUNKIN" from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for more activity?

Head over to Octane Raceway on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Skip the shopping and get half off races and velocity v-r gaming sessions.

If you go:

9119 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

And Lowes is giving away gift cards!

Show up on Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and get a gift card worth between $5 and $500.

We're told there are more than four million gift cards to give away, but odds are only one in 400 people will score a $500 gift card.

You will have to do a little work for the gift card. Look for a sign with a keyword for your specific time zone, text it to 78133 and follow the prompts.