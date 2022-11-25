How to get cash back on holiday shopping

While you can’t change the price tag at your favorite retailer, you can earn cash back on purchases if you know where to look — and what to download.

As ABC15’s Smart Shopper team talked to experts about the best retail deals during the holiday season, cash back offers kept coming up.

Kristin McGrath, an editor at RetailMeNot, told our Smart Shoppers she is “a little obsessed” with cash back offers because “it's like a little bit of a delayed discount. You get it later but you're still saving on something that's absolutely not on sale.”

Cash-back browser extensions like Deal Finder from RetailMeNot simultaneously scan the internet for the most up-to-date coupons while working to find cashback offers for shoppers.

“Which is great because you're shopping and in real-time, it's applying those promo codes for you in real-time, testing them out for you, making sure they work and it's gonna suggest a cash-back offer, which is great for holiday shopping,” McGrath said.

Another tool used by the Smart Shopping experts is Rakuten, a browser extension that is currently offering Black Friday cash back earnings up to 12% for registered app users.

“If you know, are doing a lot of your shopping online or in person at major stores, I highly recommend that app because you'll earn cashback on most if not all of your purchases at these chains. And that will add up over time,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.

