Holiday gift buying tools to use to find the best deal on gadgets

In the market for the hottest holiday gifts and even hotter prices? Google put together the Holiday 100, a list of products made up of search trends that defined 2022 to make shopping convenient and price-conscious ahead of the holiday season.

Google broke the gift guide down into categories and trends, with the ability for shoppers to look for items on sale or nearby.

“Some of the big trends I'm seeing this year are actually kind of unconventional things for your home,” said Peter Du, a shopping trend expert at Google.

He pointed to a 500% increase in searches for Pickleball, in part, according to Du, because of its multigenerational appeal.

“You don't have to be like the finest physical specimen in the world [to play],” he said. “You can also play with your kids; you can be a little bit older. It's a little easier on the body than full on tennis.”

Under-the-desk treadmills were one of the most-searched for items in recent months, according to Du, as well as treadmills for pets.

“And on the comfort front, we're seeing a lot of different things like waffle knit bathrobes, side-sleeping pillows, weighted plushy animals,” Du said. “And actually, a huge increase in searches for gamer chairs.”

Searches for personal gaming chairs increased by 900%, Du said.

As shoppers look for the best deal on one of Google’s Holiday 100, or any gift for that matter, Du suggested setting up gift lists on Google Shopping. The platform allows users to save items, and track product pricing.

“When you find one of these items, you can actually click into it, you can see whether you know, it's expensive for the moment, or cheap for the moment,” Du said. “You can actually see that trend data, right? It's kind of like when you're trying to buy a flight.”

Users can also set up alerts on products and receive email notifications of price changes.

“You can actually track that price along the way by hitting a notification button. And what it'll do is, it'll send you an email,” Du said. “Let's say that's sweater you want goes 30% off, you'll get the email right away [with] any related coupons, and you can just jump right in there.”

To shop the Holiday 100 by trend, click here.