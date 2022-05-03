High schoolers can work out for FREE all summer at Planet Fitness

High schoolers can work out for free all summer long at Planet Fitness!

Teens ages 14-19 can get a “High School Summer Pass” to any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. The free pass is valid from May 16 to August 31, 2022.

Not sure where to start in the gym? No problem — trainers have created special workouts just for teens of all fitness levels.

Teens can pre-register online and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program kicks off on May 16.

All teens who sign up are also automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which will award one $500 scholarship per state and one grand price of $5,000. The awards can be used toward academic or athletic activities/programs.

What to know:

