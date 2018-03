It’s always a good time for dessert! It gets even better when you can get a great deal!

Head over to any Sonic location on March 8th, and get half off any of their shakes, ice cream slushes and floats!

This deal is only valid Thursday but the celebration continues for months.

It's to celebrate their Sonic Nights Special...which gets you half price on those same items every night after 8 p.m.

You have until August 31st to take advantage of this deal.