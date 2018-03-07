Happy hour every day, BOGO deals and even freebies!

Need a little more happiness in your life? Head over to Tres in Tempe because it’s happy hour all the time — well, through the end of March at least!

The menu takes you to the desert southwest; combining traditional Mexican flavors with dishes found in Mediterranean region. And they have all sorts of size options to fit your appetite, three sizes of plates...hence the restaurant's name.

You can choose from small tasting plates to medium entrees to more substantial portions. But it doesn't just fit your appetite, prices will fit your budget too.

Starting right now, you can get their happy hour menu all day every day and that's not only in the bar!

You can sit wherever you want and enjoy those happy hour prices which include several items for $3 and $6!

For lunch, if you buy one small or medium plate you can get a second one free. Plus during dinner hours get a free small plate when you buy a medium plate, but it's only one per table.

To get these deals you must mention the specials at the time of ordering and you'll need advanced reservations for the lunch special.

Here's the best news...You have until March 23 to take advantage of these amazing deals!

IF YOU GO:

7192 S. Price Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85283

480-897-5300