HALO Animal Rescue waiving adoptions for longtime shelter pets

PHOENIX — HALO Animal Rescue is offering free pet adoptions to help clear overcrowded kennels.

The animals with waived adoption fees are those who have been at the shelter for 30 days or more.

HALO Animal Rescue

“We’ve taken in hundreds in the last month and adoptions are not keeping pace and in order to save more lives, we need the public’s help. We have 137 dogs and 119 cats right now at all of our locations,” said Heather Allen, President and CEO of HALO Animal Rescue, in a press release.

HALO reportedly has animals housed in conference rooms, community rooms, and offices due to lack of space.

To start the adoption process, go online and fill out a questionnaire, and set up an appointment by calling 602-971-9222.

They have multiple adoption locations, including Petco and PetSmart.

All adopted pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.