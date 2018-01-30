Grocery stores competing for your business!

[FOOD CITY]

Food City is making it easy to be the MVP at any party you attend with their hot wings tray; You'll get 45 pieces for $29.99.

Prefer sandwiches? They have a ham and cheese mini sandwich tray for $19.99.

[BASHAS]

Bashas’ has a football frenzy going on with tons of items on sale... Two for $4.

Plus they have a three foot party sub with three pounds of meat and cheese for $19.99.

Fruit is good for any gathering! Get six ounces of blueberries for 87 cents each.

Can't forget dessert... Shop Friday through Sunday and buy one container of Breyers ice cream and get two for free.

[FRY'S]

Speaking of BOGO offers... Fry's Food has a great deal on Foster Farms boneless chicken breasts --- buy one get two free.

While you're there... Don't forget the fruit! Grab 16 ounces of strawberries for 97 cents each... That's more than half off.

[ALBERTSONS/SAFEWAY]

You'll get more than half off blueberries at Albertsons... Six ounces for 87 cents each.

Albertsons and Safeway has meat for the grill... Pork loin back ribs are on sale, buy one get three free!

[SAFEWAY]

While you're at Safeway... How about some brats or sausage for the grill.

They're on sale for $2.77 each... More than a buck off.

Pizza is always a winner... Especially when you can get all sorts of frozen pizza for $2.99 each including Digourno, Safeway Select and California Pizza Kitchen... That's nearly half off the regular price.

Safeway also has Frito Lay party size chips for $2.47 and two liters of Coke, Pepsi or 7-UP for 49 cents each... But you have to buy five to get that price.