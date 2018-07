Want to save money on groceries this week?

We'll start with fruit.

Fry's Food has cherries on sale for 97 cents per pound. Bashas has red seedless grapes for 75 cents per pound. Pay that same price for jumbo cantaloupe at Albertsons.

Safeway has breakfast taken care of. They've got half off Quaker cereal, Granola bars and oatmeal.

For veggies, stop at Food City. They have bell peppers and cucumbers on sale, three for 99 cents.

Can't forget the snacks!

Bashas’ has all sorts of ice cream at half off, including Klondike bars, Popsicles and Haagen Dazs bars.

Wash it all down with drink deals.

Safeway has two-liter Coke and 7UP for 77 cents each. And Albertsons has a digital coupon for Powerade, just 44 cents each.

