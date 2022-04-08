Goodwill launches online shopping site

PHOENIX — There's something thrilling about scoring a deal... and now Smart Shoppers can find deep discounts on designer threads online from Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Goodwill Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Courtney Nelson told ABC15 that a team goes out and finds, “…some really great items that for one reason or another got missed selling in the store."

Those items end up on the online store called ReclaimedFashion where Smart Shoppers can browse.

Nelson says that is where shoppers, “…can find some really great, high-end, nice brands, vintage items. And you can shop from your home."

Second-hand or thrift shopping is booming right now. Some estimates put online resale platforms reaching $31 billion in sales by 2025.

On the site, you can find a child's Burberry coat that retails for more than $300 for just over $100.

Everything is authenticated, including the jewelry, and then it all goes on the site.

The deals are endless.

Nelson says for shoppers it’s a win-win.

"They know that they're doing something great by either keeping that out of the landfill or giving back to a nonprofit that's helping support the community."