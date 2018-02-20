Gold Medal Deal #3: Half off Archery Headquarters' introductory class

CHANDLER - Want to test your skills like the champions of 'The Hunger Games' Katniss and Peeta? Then take aim with our Gold Medal Deal at Archery Headquarters in Chandler!

They have an indoor and outdoor range! One is even themed as the zombie apocalypse!

Whether you're an aspiring Olympian or just looking for a new backyard family sport, this is your place to get started. The equipment is provided, and you don't need to have any experience to come out. They will also teach the proper form and safety procedures.

They're offering half off the introductory class! It normally costs $27, but you'll score half off if you go to the Archery Headquarters website and enter the promo code abc15 by noon on Thursday.

So is Archery Headquarters able to hit the bullseye on this deal? You bet!

ADDRESS: 6401 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler