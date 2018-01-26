Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes and accessories at stores all over the valley!

A change of season means you need a new wardrobe, but you don't need to empty your wallet shopping for clothes because it's time for the Winter Progressive Sale at My Sister's Closet and Well Suited.

They are high-end designer consignment stores: one for men and the other for the ladies. And right now they are getting rid of the winter items to help you get your style on for the spring!

It's a progressive sale... So the deals only get better.

Here’s how it works: From January 27 – February 9, swing by any of the My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations and take advantage of 20 to 70 percent off everything in store. The sale features clothing, handbags, shoes, hats, fine jewelry and accessories.

Jan. 27 - Jan. 28 - 20 percent off everything in the store

Jan. 29 - Jan. 31 - 30 percent off everything in the store

Feb. 1 - Feb. 2 - 40 percent off everything in the store

Feb. 3 - Feb. 6 - 50 percent off everything in the store

Feb. 7 - Feb. 9 - 70 percent off everything in the store

But they close early, at noon, on February 9th to prepare for their big spring unveiling which starts at 8 a.m. on February 10th.

The sales are happening at all of their Sister and Well Suited stores in the valley.

My Sister’s Closet Locations (Well Suited located next door):

Desert Village at Pinnacle Peak

23269 N. Pima Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Phone: 480-419-6242

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Lincoln Village in Scottsdale

6204 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Phone: 480-443-4575

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Town & Country in Phoenix

4869 N 20th St. Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-954-6080

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Las Tiendas in Chandler (Not a Well Suited Location)

2915 S. Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85248

Phone: 480-722-1822

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

mysisterscloset.com