Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes and accessories at stores all over the valley!

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
Fair
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
A change of season means you need a new wardrobe, but you don't need to empty your wallet shopping for clothes because it's time for the Winter Progressive Sale at My Sister's Closet and Well Suited.
They are high-end designer consignment stores: one for men and the other for the ladies. And right now they are getting rid of the winter items to help you get your style on for the spring!
It's a progressive sale... So the deals only get better.
Here’s how it works: From January 27 – February 9, swing by any of the My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations and take advantage of 20 to 70 percent off everything in store. The sale features clothing, handbags, shoes, hats, fine jewelry and accessories.
But they close early, at noon, on February 9th to prepare for their big spring unveiling which starts at 8 a.m. on February 10th.
The sales are happening at all of their Sister and Well Suited stores in the valley.
My Sister’s Closet Locations (Well Suited located next door):
Desert Village at Pinnacle Peak
23269 N. Pima Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Phone: 480-419-6242
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Lincoln Village in Scottsdale
6204 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Phone: 480-443-4575
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Town & Country in Phoenix
4869 N 20th St. Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone: 602-954-6080
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Las Tiendas in Chandler (Not a Well Suited Location)
2915 S. Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85248
Phone: 480-722-1822
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.