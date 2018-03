PHOENIX - We've had so much fun with animals in our Smart Shopper stories. Birds, camels, deer, puppies and even cockroaches, we've played with them all!

But we have more!

You never know what kind of animals you'll experience during this fun spring break camp at the Arizona Humane Society!

Kids ages 9-12 will get to explore the world of special critters and animal careers through hands-on activities, games, and of course, all kinds of animal interactions!

They'll have guest speakers too from the Phoenix Herpetological Society and the Arizona Sugar Glider Rescue!

The camp is from March 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The week is normally $275, but you'll score half off if you book by Friday at noon.

Be sure to pack your lunch!

If you need aftercare, they offer that too until 5:30 p.m. for an additional $50.



IF YOU GO: 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041