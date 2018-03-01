Get FREE spay and neuter all over The Valley this weekend!

Current
Bring your PAWsome pets, and get ready for the FREE Spay & Neuter Weekend all across The Valley, sponsored by Fix.Adopt.Save.org.
The goal is to have 900 animals spayed and neutered this weekend from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check out the information below from their website:
Age and Weight Requirements for Surgery:
All pets must weigh between 3 lbs and 60 lbs.
No pets 5 years of age or older
Limit of 2 pets per household
Event & Pre-Surgery Instructions
Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. First-come, first-served
Space is limited. Availability and kennel space based on sex, species, weight & size of animals
Free vaccinations will be provided with the surgery only
Vaccination will include a Rabies Vaccine &
4-in-1 for dogs (aka-Parvo/Distemper combo) or
3-in-1 for cats (FVRCP)
All animals must be in good health
All animals must be friendly
All dogs must be on a leash
All cats must be in a secure carrier (1 per carrier)
NO FOOD AFTER 10 P.M. THE NIGHT BEFORE SURGERY
Water is fine up until you leave your house for the surgery
No pets that are in heat, pregnant, obese or cryptorchid, please
No feral cats or rescue organizations, please
Maricopa County residents, only
PICK-UP & Post-Surgery:
You will be advised by each veterinary team as to when your designated time for pick-up will be. Please do not travel too far from your location, as they may call to advise you that your animal is ready for pick-up earlier than first stated.
*Though intake (obtaining a spot for this event) is based on a first-come, first-serve process, surgeries are not. Surgeries are performed in an order based on a variety of factors.
General Event Rules:
Lines will begin to form OUTDOORS very early at each location
Please come prepared for the weather & wait time; bringing water for you and your pet(s), warm clothing and easy to carry chair if needed.
Please have patience and be courteous to your fellow neighbor in line and their pet(s), event staff & volunteers.
Fix.Adopt.Save. representatives will be managing the lines as well as working alongside the veterinary staff during check-in. Please be sure you have read the details regarding the limit of space.
Fix.Adopt.Save. representatives will be wearing light-blue t-shirts with the FAS logo
We ask that you please not contact the participating organizations/clinics prior to the event as complete event details are listed within this page. We thank you for your understanding.
IF YOU GO:
Avondale Civic Center Library: 11350 Civic Center Dr., Avondale 85323
Located south of I-10 on Avondale Blvd. East-end of center
The line will begin in front of library and wrap around the side of the building
Two surgical spay/neuter mobile units will be providing services
Altered Tails Barnhart Clinic Phoenix:
950 W Hatcher Rd, Phoenix 85021
Entrance is located off of 11th Avenue & Hatcher Rd.
Arizona Humane Society, Spay/Neuter Clinic- Phoenix:
1311 W Hatcher Rd, Phoenix 85021
Arizona Humane Society, Spay/Neuter Clinic- South Mountain Campus for Compassion:
1521 W Dobbins Rd, Phoenix 85041
Altered Tails Barnhart Clinic Mesa: 7246 East Main St, Suite #3, Mesa 85207
This location will provide surgeries through Altered Tails and a surgical spay/neuter mobile unit as well.