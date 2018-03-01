Get FREE spay and neuter all over The Valley this weekend!

Bring your PAWsome pets, and get ready for the FREE Spay & Neuter Weekend all across The Valley, sponsored by Fix.Adopt.Save.org.

The goal is to have 900 animals spayed and neutered this weekend from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check out the information below from their website:

Age and Weight Requirements for Surgery:

All pets must weigh between 3 lbs and 60 lbs.

No pets 5 years of age or older

Limit of 2 pets per household

Event & Pre-Surgery Instructions

Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. First-come, first-served

Space is limited. Availability and kennel space based on sex, species, weight & size of animals

Free vaccinations will be provided with the surgery only Vaccination will include a Rabies Vaccine &

4-in-1 for dogs (aka-Parvo/Distemper combo) or

3-in-1 for cats (FVRCP)

All animals must be in good health

All animals must be friendly

All dogs must be on a leash

All cats must be in a secure carrier (1 per carrier)

NO FOOD AFTER 10 P.M. THE NIGHT BEFORE SURGERY

Water is fine up until you leave your house for the surgery

No pets that are in heat, pregnant, obese or cryptorchid, please

No feral cats or rescue organizations, please

Maricopa County residents, only

PICK-UP & Post-Surgery:

You will be advised by each veterinary team as to when your designated time for pick-up will be. Please do not travel too far from your location, as they may call to advise you that your animal is ready for pick-up earlier than first stated.

*Though intake (obtaining a spot for this event) is based on a first-come, first-serve process, surgeries are not. Surgeries are performed in an order based on a variety of factors.

​

General Event Rules:

Lines will begin to form OUTDOORS very early at each location

Please come prepared for the weather & wait time; bringing water for you and your pet(s), warm clothing and easy to carry chair if needed.

Please have patience and be courteous to your fellow neighbor in line and their pet(s), event staff & volunteers.

Fix.Adopt.Save. representatives will be managing the lines as well as working alongside the veterinary staff during check-in. Please be sure you have read the details regarding the limit of space.

Fix.Adopt.Save. representatives will be wearing light-blue t-shirts with the FAS logo

We ask that you please not contact the participating organizations/clinics prior to the event as complete event details are listed within this page. We thank you for your understanding.

​

IF YOU GO: