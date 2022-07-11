Watch Now
Get FREE French fries to celebrate National Fry Day on July 13

McDonald's french fries, which have been cooked in partially hydrogenated vegetable oil since the company abandoned beef tallow in 1990, are seen in New York on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2006. Partially hydrogenated vegetable oil is the primary source of artificial trans fats, and on Monday, Oct. 30, 2006, New York City's Board of Health will hold its first public hearing on a plan to make New York the first U.S. city to ban restaurants from serving food containing artificial trans fats. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 11, 2022
Bad news: it's not Friday yet.

Good news: it's almost Fry-day and you can get crispy, potato-y snacks for free all week long!

National French Fry Day is on Wednesday, July 13, and to celebrate, restaurant chains around the Valley and country are offering free fries.

McDonald's: Download the restaurant's mobile app and get a voucher for a free large order of fries on July 13 only. No purchase is necessary.

Fatburger: With any purchase made in-store or online from July 13-July 19, you can get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries. You must either mention the promotion in-store or use code “FrenchFryDay22” online to redeem the deal. It is not valid on Sweet Potato Fries.

Wendy’s: Download the Wendy’s mobile app and take advantage of free fry deals all week long. Each day offers a new deal like a free Medium Fry with any Salad order, Free Any Size Fry with a mobile order, and more.

Checkers and Rally’s: The restaurant chain wants to change Fry-day to Friday, so they’re offering a free medium order of fries to everyone who signs their petition. If you’re already a REWARDS App member, you’ll get a Fry Lover’s XL loaded in your app on July 13.

Know of other tasty deals? Let us know by emailing SmartShopper@abc15.com.

