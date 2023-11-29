Watch Now
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

Get FREE dental care at Arizona State Fairgrounds in December

Services will be done at Arizona State Fairgrounds on Dec. 8 - 9
Dental procedure
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - A dentist checks the teeth of a patient in Indianapolis on January 22, 2016. What's now pushing up prices are mostly the cost of services, from dental care to car insurance to restaurant meals. And those higher costs mostly reflect healthy wage gains for workers, which often get passed on to customers in the form of higher prices. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Dental procedure
Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 09:17:53-05

PHOENIX — More than 1,000 volunteer dentists and dental assistants will be providing free care for those in need in December.

The Arizona Dental Cares Foundation is hosting its 11th annual Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on December 8 and 9.

Around 1,800 patients are expected to get fillings, extractions, X-rays, denture work, and dental screenings done during the event.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. for those who need the services to line up. No overnight camping will be allowed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo