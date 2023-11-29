Get FREE dental care at Arizona State Fairgrounds in December

PHOENIX — More than 1,000 volunteer dentists and dental assistants will be providing free care for those in need in December.

The Arizona Dental Cares Foundation is hosting its 11th annual Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on December 8 and 9.

Around 1,800 patients are expected to get fillings, extractions, X-rays, denture work, and dental screenings done during the event.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. for those who need the services to line up. No overnight camping will be allowed.