If you needed a good reason to get out and explore Arizona, Saturday may be the day to do it.

Entrance fees at all national parks and forests -- including the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro national parks in Arizona -- will be waived.

It would normally cost $35 to visit the Grand Canyon.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, the day is a big volunteer day for parks and public lands, but also comes with waived entry fees. Not all fees are waived with park activities.

National Public Lands Day falls on the fourth Saturday in September each year.

Also on Saturday is Museum Day and you can get free admission to museums around the country.