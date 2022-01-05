Get discounted dog training classes from Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX — Sit...stay…

January is National Train Your Dog Month and to celebrate, Arizona Humane Society is offering a discount on training classes.

Those interested in booking a group or private training lesson can do so online using the promo code SITFOR20 for 20% off.

AHS offers classes like Puppy Parties, Agility for Fun, Reactive Rover, Leash Walking, and more. You can choose from private at-home lessons or group lessons at AHS.

Private half-hour lessons are $60 and one-hour lessons are $100 (without a discount). Group classes range from $15 to $175 at normal cost.

Virtual lessons are also available.

Once January's deal is over, you can still save on classes if you adopted your pet from the Arizona Humane Society.

The AHS website says you can get 10% off classes by using the promo code provided in your adoption agreement.