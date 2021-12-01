Watch
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

Get coffee drinks for $1 at Air Guitar all month long

items.[0].videoTitle
Don't waste money on expensive coffee -- go to Air Guitar and get your morning boost for just a buck!
Posted at 8:30 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 10:30:15-05

GILBERT, AZ — Don’t break the bank for your morning boost!

Gilbert’s Air Guitar corner store, located near Higley and Ray roads, has a full-service coffee bar. Through the end of the year, they’re selling all coffee bar drinks for just $1!

Their menu boasts drinks like cinnamon lattes, Oreo lattes, Nutella iced lattes, peppermint mochas, and brown sugar macchiatos. They have everyday coffee classics like espresso, Americanos, cappuccinos, brewed coffee, cold brew, and more.

You can also pick up bagels, fresh pastries, and other items from the store while you’re there.

See their full menu here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo