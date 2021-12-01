Get coffee drinks for $1 at Air Guitar all month long

GILBERT, AZ — Don’t break the bank for your morning boost!

Gilbert’s Air Guitar corner store, located near Higley and Ray roads, has a full-service coffee bar. Through the end of the year, they’re selling all coffee bar drinks for just $1!

Their menu boasts drinks like cinnamon lattes, Oreo lattes, Nutella iced lattes, peppermint mochas, and brown sugar macchiatos. They have everyday coffee classics like espresso, Americanos, cappuccinos, brewed coffee, cold brew, and more.

You can also pick up bagels, fresh pastries, and other items from the store while you’re there.

