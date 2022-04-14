Watch
Get a FREE Wetzel's Pretzel on National Pretzel Day, April 26, 2022

Posted at 5:13 AM, Apr 14, 2022
What’s better than a warm, soft-baked pretzel? A warm, soft-baked pretzel that's completely FREE!

In honor of National Pretzel Day on Tuesday, April 26, Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering a free Original Pretzel to anyone who stops by from 3 p.m. until close.

These savory treats are "hand rolled, baked fresh, and lightly buttered & salted," but they also offer non-buttered pretzels.

No purchase is necessary to get the freebie, and if you want upgrades or other flavors, you’ll have to pay for those.

One pretzel will be given out per person at participating locations.

Wetzel's has more than a dozen locations in the Valley and others in Tucson.

