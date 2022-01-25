Watch
Get a FREE taco from Rubio's on Tuesday, Jan. 25 for National Fish Taco Day

Rubio's Coastal Grill
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 25, 2022
Don’t let this deal swim away! On Tuesday, you can get a free fish taco with any purchase at Rubio’s Coastal Grill.

To celebrate National Fish Taco Day, the restaurant is offering one a la carte Original Fish Taco with any purchase (excluding sides and extras, and Taco Tuesday specials) on Jan. 22, 2022.

If you order online or on the Rubio’s app, use the code FISHTACO to get the freebie.

You’ll also want to join Rubio’s Rewards because anyone who orders Tuesday will be entered to win $100 in free food.

