PEORIA, AZ — Want a free salad? You could get one to celebrate the opening of a new healthy restaurant in the West Valley!

Salad and Go is opening a new location in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road (8220 W Thunderbird Rd).

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the first 200 guests in line can enjoy a salad at no cost.

The offer is for drive-thru customers only and is not valid with online or mobile orders.

The deal is available while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.