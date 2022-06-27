Get a FREE pineapple MOD pizza on Monday

June 27 is National Pineapple Day and to celebrate, you can get a free pizza!

On Monday, add pineapple to any Mod-size pizza in-restaurant and get it for FREE at the following locations:

Arrowhead : 7480 W Bell Rd, Glendale

: 7480 W Bell Rd, Glendale Palm Valley : 1380 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear

: 1380 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear Sonoran Creek Marketplace: 20320 N John Wayne Pkwy, Maricopa

In addition to the in-store free pizza promotion, from June 27-June 30, MOD is also offering a nationwide special $7 classic Hawaiian pizza for online and in-app purchases.