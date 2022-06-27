Watch Now
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

Get a FREE pineapple MOD pizza on Monday

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 7.46.52 AM.png
MOD Pizza
Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 7.46.52 AM.png
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 11:31:58-04

June 27 is National Pineapple Day and to celebrate, you can get a free pizza!

On Monday, add pineapple to any Mod-size pizza in-restaurant and get it for FREE at the following locations:

  • Arrowhead: 7480 W Bell Rd, Glendale
  • Palm Valley: 1380 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear
  • Sonoran Creek Marketplace: 20320 N John Wayne Pkwy, Maricopa

In addition to the in-store free pizza promotion, from June 27-June 30, MOD is also offering a nationwide special $7 classic Hawaiian pizza for online and in-app purchases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo