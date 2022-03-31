Get a FREE custom 32-pack of crayons at Crayola Experience Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Crayola Experience says it is giving away one million free crayons in honor of National Crayon Day.

From March 31 through May 31, people who sign up for the giveaway online can handpick 32 crayons from the 40-foot crayon wall at Crayola Experience Chandler.

The wall features more than half a million crayons in 74 different colors.

Vouchers for the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway are still available. To participate, you must register for a date to pick up your crayon box and pick out your crayons. Sign up is on a first-come, first-served basis, and is limited to two crayon boxes per household while supplies last.

To sign up, visit their website.