Costco has you covered for Valentine’s Day!

You can pre-order 50 roses online right now for Valentine’s Day, and you have color choices including red, yellow, white, pink or mix-and-match!

That's not the exciting part...it's the price!

Fifty dollars and shipping is free! That's a dollar each...Which is unheard of for Valentine’s Day when it seems all of the sudden all flowers double in price!

You'll get two bunches of 25 stems wrapped in sleeves...So you won't get a vase with this deal but you'll get a great price, even if you don't have a membership.

Non-members will just pay a five-percent surcharge, Which is an extra $2.50.

You can order right now and have it delivered February 9th, 13th or 14th.

If I were you, I'd order soon because the deal will last until they run out.