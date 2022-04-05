Get 50% off at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with summer early bird promotion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Ready for a staycation?

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering a summer early bird promotion of 50% off their best available rates.

All you have to do is go to ScottsdalePrincess.com, click 'Early Bird' under the special offers banner, and then book your stay!

The deal is good for stays between May 25 and Sept. 6, 2022.

You can get the deal if you book your stay in April.

The resort is hosting an adventure-filled summer with the theme "The Legend of The Lost Temple."

They'll have dive-in movies, archaeological activities, lagoon fishing, themed brunches, Volcano Glo pool parties with lava slides and a DJ, photo opportunities and more.

