While gas prices are trending downward nationally, they’re still rough on the wallet in Phoenix.

Circle K is helping keep a few dollars in your pockets by offering discounted fuel Thursday afternoon.

Circle K Fuel Day is taking place on May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. with 40 cents off per gallon of gas.

Anyone who stops by a participating Circle K-branded station between those hours can get the deal right at the pump.