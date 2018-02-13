Whether you're planning your menu for the week or you need a few last-minute items for Valentine’s Day, we have you covered. We got the ads early to help you save the most at Valley grocery stores this week!

Safeway starts things off with breakfast deals: pay $1.67 and get everything from Quaker, Cap n Crunch, Life cereals and Pop Tarts. You must buy three to get that deal.

No minimum to get this sweet deal on blue or blackberries... Just 97 cents for six ounces. That's more than half off!

Shop Food City on Wednesday and pay 99 cents for three pounds of pineapples, serrano peppers, red apples and Anjou pears.

Shop Bashas’ on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and take advantage of their lightning sales! They include cereal, salad dressing and juice for just 99 cents.

Pay even less for honey crisp or pink lady apples -- 97 cents -- and you can get this deal through Tuesday.

Plus you can still get fresh roses! They have a bunch of 12 for $18.99, but you'll only get this deal on Valentine's Day.

Fruit goes well with roses, so stop by Fry's Food and get yellow peaches and nectarines for 99 cents per pound.

Add New York strip or T-bone steaks to the experience and pay $4.77 per pound.

There are more meat deals at Albertsons: buy one and get three free on pork loin back ribs. Get that same deal on USDA choice beef petite sirloin and chuck tender fillets.

And nothing says love like dessert! Pay $2.48 for Breyers, Ben and Jerrys, Klondike and more!