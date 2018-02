PHOENIX - Do you want to order something for your special someone for Valentine's Day? Something deliciously appealing?

Then our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day will be the apple of your eye!

We've paired up with 1-800-Flowers to offer fruit bouquets!

In addition to fruit bouquets, they also offer sweets towers, meats, and wines for him. For her, fruit and chocolate, teddy bears and spa baskets too!

So many options!

Everything on the website starts at $39.99 and goes up in price from there. But with our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day, you'll score $20 off sitewide!

You have now through 11:59 p.m. Friday night to enter the promo code FRUITLOVE. There is a limit of one code per account. Delivery charge will be extra.