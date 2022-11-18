Frontier offering special "Go Wild" all-you-can-fly pass for $599

Ever want to jump on a plane and fly to a random city for a few days? Frontier Airlines is offering a way you can do that for a year.

Frontier's "Go Wild" all-you-can-fly pass allows you to book any flight the day before for a penny in airfare plus taxes and other fees.

The low-fare air carrier is offering the pass at a special low price of $599 for a year-long pass.

There are some restrictions to the pass. You can only book the flight the day before for domestic travel and up to 10 days before for international travel. Flights will start being available for the pass on May 2, 2023. Flights are subject to blackout dates and seat availability is not guaranteed. The pass will automatically renew after one year for $1,999.

You have to hurry, the special $599 offer ends Friday, November 18th at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

For more information on the pass, you can visit Frontier's website.