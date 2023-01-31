Frontier airlines offers 'all-you-can-fly' summer pass at $399

Looking for something to do this summer? Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly summer pass, at $399.

The pass will be valid from May 2, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023.

For each flight, you'll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking.

The "GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass" includes domestic travel that can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure.

However, the pass would essentially pay for itself with one International trip, that can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure.

Frontier serves destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Flights will be available to book and fly starting May 2, 2023.

You have to hurry, the special $399 offer is on a first come first serve basis.

But keep in mind, the pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only passenger allowed to travel using the pass and your pass will automatically renew for summer travel unless you cancel.

For more information on the pass, you can visit Frontier's website.