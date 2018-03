Who doesn't love dancing?

This doesn't mean that we all have the skills to dance in front of other people.

Our Smart Shopper Team found a way for you to learn some new moves for free!

Kaleidoscope Dance in Mesa is offering a free day of dance!

It's for kids and adults, and all styles including ballroom, Latin, jazz and hip-hop.

This deal is valid Saturday, March 10th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can take as many 30-minute classes as you want.

Is one day not enough?

We have a Smart Shopper Deal of the Day with Kaleidoscope that will save you cash all week long and keep the kids entertained for spring break!

The camp is Tuesday, March 13th, through Thursday, March 15th, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The regular cost is $35 per day but if you call by Sunday and mention Smart Shopper you'll only pay $20 per day.

It's a great deal for kids ages seven to 12 years old so put on your dancing shoes because I'm sure the kids will have lots to teach you!

IF YOU GO:

2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa.

(480) 692-0332