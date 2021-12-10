FREEBIES! Best gift card deals this holiday season

It’s gift card season, so why not wrap one up and keep a freebie for yourself?

Many stores and restaurants are offering bonus gift cards if you purchase cards worth a certain dollar amount.

One of the best deals the ABC15 Smart Shopper team has seen is from BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — buy $100 worth of gift cards and get a $25 card for free! You’ll also get a 20% off VIP card.

Fat Cats ($5 free with a $25 card, or $10 free with a $50 card), Applebee’s (give a $50 card, get a bonus $10 card), and Fox Restaurant Concepts (buy $100, get a bonus $20) also have great deals.

Fox Restaurant Concepts includes eateries like Flower Child, Culinary Dropout, The Henry, Zinburger, The Arrogant Butcher, and more.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering a $10 bonus with a $50 card purchase or $20 bonus with a $100 card.

We’re told that if a business is offering a bonus card with a purchase, it should be at least $5 for every $25 you spend, or else it’s not a great rate of return.