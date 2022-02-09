FREE teen driving safety course this weekend in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — B.R.A.K.E.S. is hosting a free national teen defensive driving program this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, was formed after NHRA drag racer Doug Herbert lost his two sons in a car crash. The charity organization now offers free, hands-on driver training to help keep young drivers safe. Herbert said they have trained over 35,000 teenagers across the country since 2008.

Valley parents can register their teens online for the Safe Driving and Accident Prevention course on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 in Avondale.

Teens 15-19 can participate in recovery and control, panic stop, distraction, drop wheel recovery and crash avoidance/slalom courses.

B.R.A.K.E.S.

In order to register for the course, you must put down a $99 refundable deposit to reserve your spot.

For more information, head to the B.R.A.K.E.S. website.

According to their schedule, B.R.A.K.E.S. will have more courses in the Valley in October and December 2022.