At the beginning of the week, many of us are looking for reasons not to cook. So how does free food sound?

You can get any one-topping personal pizza for free at Chuck E. Cheese.

All you have to do is join their rewards program. They'll ask for your name, contact info, birthday and how many kids you have.

In return, you'll get that free pizza on your next visit, plus $10 in rewards for every three visits in a year, birthday treats and free tickets for referring friends.