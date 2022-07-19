Free pet adoptions through the end of July

PHOENIX — Many animal shelters are overcrowded and trying to make room for more animals in need, so they are offering free or reduced-cost pet adoptions.

The deal is thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which sponsors pet adoptions to help dogs and cats find forever homes.

Arizona Animal Welfare League

Arizona Animal Welfare League is waiving pet adoption fees through the end of July for all cats and dogs that are a year old and above.

The deal is good for the AAWL main shelter location.

See all adoptable pets here.

IF YOU GO:

Arizona Animal Welfare League

25 North 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

All adoptable pets have waived adoption fees at MCACC through the end of July.

See all adoptable pets here.

IF YOU GO:

West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S. 27th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

East Valley Animal Care Center

2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85201

Arizona Humane Society

All adoptable Arizona Humane Society pets will be waived through the end of July, puppies and kittens included.

See all adoptable pets here.

IF YOU GO:

Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus

1521 W. Dobbins Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85041

PetSmart Scottsdale

4380 N. Miller Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Pinal County Animal Care and Control

All animals at Pinal County Animal Care and Control have waived adoption fees through the end of July.

To see all our available animals online, check out PetHarbor, go to 24petconnect.com and enter the zip code "85194," or take a look at their Facebook page.

IF YOU GO:

1150 11 Mile Corner

Casa Grande, AZ 85194