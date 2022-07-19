Free pet adoptions through the end of July

PHOENIX — Many animal shelters are overcrowded and trying to make room for more animals in need, so they are offering free or reduced-cost pet adoptions.
The deal is thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which sponsors pet adoptions to help dogs and cats find forever homes.
Arizona Animal Welfare League
Arizona Animal Welfare League is waiving pet adoption fees through the end of July for all cats and dogs that are a year old and above.
The deal is good for the AAWL main shelter location.
See all adoptable pets here.
IF YOU GO:
Arizona Animal Welfare League
25 North 40th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
All adoptable pets have waived adoption fees at MCACC through the end of July.
See all adoptable pets here.
IF YOU GO:
West Valley Animal Care Center
2500 S. 27th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85009
East Valley Animal Care Center
2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85201
Arizona Humane Society
All adoptable Arizona Humane Society pets will be waived through the end of July, puppies and kittens included.
See all adoptable pets here.
IF YOU GO:
Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus
1521 W. Dobbins Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85041
PetSmart Scottsdale
4380 N. Miller Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Pinal County Animal Care and Control
All animals at Pinal County Animal Care and Control have waived adoption fees through the end of July.
To see all our available animals online, check out PetHarbor, go to 24petconnect.com and enter the zip code "85194," or take a look at their Facebook page.
IF YOU GO:
1150 11 Mile Corner
Casa Grande, AZ 85194