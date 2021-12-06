FREE pet adoptions at Phoenix-area animal shelters through Bissell Empty the Shelters program

PHOENIX — Bissell Pet Foundation is covering adoption fees for pets around the country, including several in Arizona, as part of its Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event.

Multiple shelters around the Valley and state are participating in Bissell’s event, including:

Humane Society of Yuma, Inc. : All adoption fees are reduced.

: All adoption fees are reduced. Arizona Humane Society : All adoption fees have been waived for pets at AHS' South Mountain Campus and PetSmart Scottsdale locations. You can make an appointment at AHS and some walk-ins are allowed based on availability.

: All adoption fees have been waived for pets at AHS' South Mountain Campus and PetSmart Scottsdale locations. You can make an appointment at AHS and some walk-ins are allowed based on availability. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control : All adoption fees have been waived.

: All adoption fees have been waived. Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA : All adoption fees have been waived for pets 1 year and older.

: All adoption fees have been waived for pets 1 year and older. Humane Society of Sedona : Animals 7 years and older have waived adoption fees and those between 6 months and 7 years old are $25.

: Animals 7 years and older have waived adoption fees and those between 6 months and 7 years old are $25. Chino Valley Animal Shelter : All adoption fees are just $25 for pets 1 year and older.

: All adoption fees are just $25 for pets 1 year and older. Heidi's Village: All adoption fees are just $25.

The waived and discounted adoption fees will be honored from Monday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 20.

See all participating locations with waived adoption fees, search current pets up for adoption, and learn more about each location here.

