Free 'Night at the Museum' at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday

PHOENIX — Stop by the Phoenix Airport Museum for the first-ever Night at the Museum on Friday.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can stop by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s gallery, located at Terminal 4, Level 3 gallery, to see the free exhibition, Artist and Researcher.

The exhibition presents “art inspired by science,” according to a press release from Sky Harbor.

“The exhibition was developed by the Phoenix Bioscience Core, where nine local artists were paired with researchers to create artwork based on their different areas of study,” a news release noted. “Working side-by-side in the lab, classroom and art studio, the resulting works are visual representations of the scientific progress happening in our city and state.”

The exhibition also features an augmented reality experience that “allows viewers to walk through sections of the brain.”

Researchers and artists involved in the exhibition will be on-site Friday evening, and museum staff will also be available to guide patrons through “a fun art activity, treats and scavenger hunt guides to explore more art at the Airport.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public, with or without a ticket to travel.