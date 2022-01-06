FREE Itty Bitty Open offers golf lessons, fun for kids this month

PHOENIX — For the 34th year, the Junior Golf Association of Arizona is offering free clinics for young kids this month.

The 2022 Itty Bitty Open event is open to all kids 3-5 years old at 22 locations in the Valley on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Kids can learn basic skills from PGA and LPGA professionals. From there, they participate in non-competitive games and tournaments.

Golfers will receive a set of plastic clubs (right-handed), balls, a bag, and a visor.

Each golfer needs an adult “caddie” with them and must register online by Jan. 9.

At each session, special prizes will be given for “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.”

Sessions are held at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. at each location.

Avondale

Friendship Park, 12325 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85323

Chandler

Espee Park, 450 E Knox Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Gilbert

McQueen Park, 510 N Horne St Gilbert, AZ 85233

Glendale

Legend at Arrowhead Golf Club, 21027 North 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

Goodyear

Falcon Park, 15050 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Maricopa

Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, 44345 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Mesa

Jefferson Park, 306 S Jefferson Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208

Peoria

Rio Vista Community Center, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

Phoenix

Cashman Park, 22222 N 44th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Deer Valley Park, 19602 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85027

Desert West Sports Complex, 6602 W Encanto Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85035

El Reposo Park, 502 E Alta Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Los Olivos Park, 2802 E Devonshire Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Paseo Highlands Park, 3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Pecos Park, 17010 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 9833 N 25th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

University Park, 1002 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Washington Park, 6655 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Scottsdale

Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Surprise

Surprise Stadium, 15930 N Bullard Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374

Tempe

Benedict Park, 490 W Guadalupe Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283