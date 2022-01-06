FREE Itty Bitty Open offers golf lessons, fun for kids this month

PHOENIX — For the 34th year, the Junior Golf Association of Arizona is offering free clinics for young kids this month.
The 2022 Itty Bitty Open event is open to all kids 3-5 years old at 22 locations in the Valley on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Kids can learn basic skills from PGA and LPGA professionals. From there, they participate in non-competitive games and tournaments.
Golfers will receive a set of plastic clubs (right-handed), balls, a bag, and a visor.
Each golfer needs an adult “caddie” with them and must register online by Jan. 9.
At each session, special prizes will be given for “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.”
Sessions are held at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. at each location.
Avondale
Friendship Park, 12325 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85323
Chandler
Espee Park, 450 E Knox Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224
Gilbert
McQueen Park, 510 N Horne St Gilbert, AZ 85233
Glendale
Legend at Arrowhead Golf Club, 21027 North 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308
Goodyear
Falcon Park, 15050 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Maricopa
Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, 44345 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Maricopa, AZ 85138
Mesa
Jefferson Park, 306 S Jefferson Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208
Peoria
Rio Vista Community Center, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381
Phoenix
Cashman Park, 22222 N 44th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Deer Valley Park, 19602 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85027
Desert West Sports Complex, 6602 W Encanto Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85035
El Reposo Park, 502 E Alta Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Los Olivos Park, 2802 E Devonshire Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paseo Highlands Park, 3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pecos Park, 17010 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 9833 N 25th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
University Park, 1002 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Washington Park, 6655 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Surprise
Surprise Stadium, 15930 N Bullard Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374
Tempe
Benedict Park, 490 W Guadalupe Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283