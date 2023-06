Yum! What's better than ice cream on a warm evening? FREE ice cream on a warm evening!

On Wednesday, June 7, you can visit Sweet Republic ice cream shop for a free scoop giveaway.

The shop is celebrating its 15th year in business and is offering scoops to thank its loyal customers from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Sweet Republic has three Valley locations:



410 N Scottsdale Road - Tempe

6054 N 16th Street - Phoenix

9160 E Shea Boulevard - Scottsdale

