Snacks are great any time of day, especially when you find some that are healthy and taste good!

What makes it even better...How about free?

Super Chunk has new treats to celebrate National Granola Bar Day.

The holiday is Sunday, January 21st so they're giving you a chance to try their new Vela Bars on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The bars are made from all sorts of goodness including oats, banana chips, coconut and dried pineapple and they are vegan.

So if you're looking for a healthy treat, here's a chance to try it before you buy it.

IF YOU GO:

7120 E. 6th Street #19

Scottsdale