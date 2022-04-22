Watch
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

FREE health screenings at Walmart on Saturday

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 9.38.08 AM.png
Walmart
Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 9.38.08 AM.png
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 12:38:38-04

Take action for your own health this weekend without breaking the bank.

Walmart pharmacies across the country are taking part in Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can get free health screenings and affordable vaccinations at participating locations.

Free health screenings include:

  • Glucose
  • Cholesterol
  • Blood pressure
  • Body mass index
  • Vision screenings (some locations)

Vaccines:

  • Free COVID-19 vaccines
  • Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

Find a location here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo