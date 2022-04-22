FREE health screenings at Walmart on Saturday

Take action for your own health this weekend without breaking the bank.

Walmart pharmacies across the country are taking part in Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can get free health screenings and affordable vaccinations at participating locations.

Free health screenings include:



Glucose

Cholesterol

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Vision screenings (some locations)

Vaccines:



Free COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

Find a location here.