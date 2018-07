Who is in the mood for some free food?! You'll want to head over to the Grand Opening of the new Thai Chili To Go.

The Grand Opening of their new Gilbert restaurant is Tuesday and they are celebrating with freebies and discounts!

Starting at 11 a.m., be one of the first 100 customers and get a free entree.

After the first 100 people, everyone gets free dumplings.

And if you can't make it out for the opening, you can still save because through August 17th, everyone gets a deal -- buy one entree, get the second one half off.

That's a whole month to try them out for a discount!

They have all sorts of options including Pad Thai, Thai Fried Rice and Curry Dishes.

IF YOU GO:

1887 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 101

Gilbert, AZ