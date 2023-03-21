Free dog vaccination event through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

PHOENIX — As part of National Pet Vaccination Month, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is hosting a free dog vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

Vaccinations for parvovirus, distemper, and rabies will be provided free of charge for pet owners. Additionally, free microchipping and dog licensing will be available for free.

The vaccination clinic runs both days from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will take place at 2801 W. Durango Street.

Note: The vaccination clinic is at the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, not the East or West Valley animal shelters.

The free dog vaccination clinic is first come, first serve, and drive-thru style, according to a news release from MCACC.

IF YOU GO:

Dates: Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days.

Location: Flood Control District of Maricopa County, 2801 W. Durango Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009