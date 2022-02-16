FREE car seat safety checks in Mesa, Goodyear

Safe Kids Maricopa County is offering free car seat safety checks for families around the Valley.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can drive through and have your child’s car seat or booster seat inspected by a trained safety expert to ensure proper installation.

The locations for the checks are:



Mesa : Walmart, 240 W Baseline Road

: Walmart, 240 W Baseline Road Goodyear: Palm Valley Pavilions, 1235 N. Litchfield Road

Recent data from AAA Arizona and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found more than half of all car seats brought in for inspection are not properly installed, yet only one in five parents look to free local events for help.

According to the National Digital Car Seat Check Form, there are some common mistakes parents make: