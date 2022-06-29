TEMPE, AZ — A new Fatburger and Buffalo's Express location is holding its grand opening at Arizona Mills Mall Thursday, and with it comes free food!

Starting at 11 a.m., the first 100 people to visit the store will receive a free Original Fatburger. If you do not get there in time for a free burger, they will be offering free orders of fries all day with any burger or sandwich and drink purchase.

An official ribbon-cutting will be held just before the free burger giveaway at 10:30 a.m.

The new location is in the food court at the Arizona Mills Mall.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Free burgers and fries at Fatburger, Buffalo's Express grand-opening at Arizona Mills Mall

WHERE: Food court at Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite FC2, Tempe, AZ 85282.

WHEN: Thursday, June 30th, starting at 11 a.m. Burgers are first come first serve for first 100 people. Fries will be offered with burger or sandwich and drink purchase all day. They close at 8 p.m.

