Free Back to School Events this Weekend!

Did you know that the average family spends nearly $700 shopping for school? That's according to the National Retail Federation.

But Smart Shoppers, I found a way to bring the cost down!

How does free sound? I have two big free events happening this weekend!

Thank Food City for this first one. It's happening Saturday, July 21st, from 8 a.m. to noon at Paideia Academy in South Phoenix.

Kids will get free vaccines (including Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Haemophilus Influenza Type B (HIB), Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Pneumococcus, Varicella (Chickenpox), Meningococcus) and the first thousand kids will get backpacks.

The Phoenix Fire Department will also be on-hand making sure your car seats are installed properly.

IF YOU GO: Paideia Academy: 7777 S. 15th Terrace, Phoenix (16th Street and Baseline)

Further south, Lerner and Rowe is giving away free backpacks to the first 400 kids - and these are filled with supplies.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon near Baseline and Fifth Street.

There will also be free popcorn, cotton candy, radio remotes and free animal balloons.

IF YOU GO: 52 E. Baseline, Phoenix

And don't forget, sharing is caring so if you know of any free events tell us about them on the SmartShopper15 Facebook page.