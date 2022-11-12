Forget Cyber Monday. Cyber Week sales are taking over

Holiday sales used to go in order from Black Friday to Small Business Saturday, followed by taking a break on Sunday, and rounding out with Cyber Monday. But this year’s Black Friday deals started early, and Cyber Monday is turning into Cyber Week, according to Kristin McGrath from RetailMeNot.

“It is not just Monday anymore,” McGrath said. “We actually see a lot of the Cyber Monday and Cyber Weekend it’s now being called. Sales kicking off the day after Black Friday. So I guess we'll call it Cyber Saturday, and running into Cyber Week, sometimes into Tuesday or Wednesday.”

McGrath said to consider Cyber Weekend/Cyber Week as the last push for major retail discounts before the holidays.

“As far as the best prices of the year go and the number of things being on sale at one time, Black Friday and Cyber Monday/Week [are] really is where it's at,” McGrath said.

While not every store is advertising their Cyber Monday/Cyber Week sales quite yet, our Smart Shopper team scoured the internet to find the best cyber sales occurring after Black Friday.

This article was published on Monday, November 14, 2022. Sales may have been updated after the publication date.

BEST BUY

Best Buy is teasing its Cyber Saturday deals without fully showing its hand yet. The retailer touts Cyber Monday sales on “the most popular video games and movies, the latest 4K Ultra HD TVs and home theater systems, the coolest new toys and gadgets and much more,” noting cyber sales will begin on Saturday, November 26.

TARGET

Target’s November sales are already going to help you save. And while they don’t have their Cyber Monday deals posted yet, Target’s website offers all you need to know about their upcoming sale on Monday, November 28, 2022. And don’t forget Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Purchases made between October 6 and December 24, 2022, with some exclusions, qualify for price adjustments if an item's price drops after you’ve already made a purchase. Click here for the fine print.

WALMART

Walmart’s list of Cyber Monday deals drops on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern. Until then, they have a rotating list of sales events spanning throughout the month.

