Half off BBQ and dessert from Can't Stop Smokin' BBQ

No matter what you want to eat, chances are we have a deal to satisfy your appetite because all week long, our Smart Shopper team is helping you with lunch! We're doing Deals of the Day every day with Valley food trucks.

It's literally every cuisine you can think of, and today it's all about that barbeque!

You know that phrase less is more? Well, it doesn't apply to Can't Stop Smokin BBQ because they have more food and more fun with a food truck and two restaurants!

They have everything from smoked meats and poultry by the pound, to sandwiches and salads, homemade side dishes, and we can’t forget all of the in-house baked desserts!

And you have options…visit one of their restaurants or experience their food truck. They take it to all sorts of affairs including lunches for 10, wedding catering or businesses.

Their meals range from about $8 to a little over $13...

With our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day, you are going to score half off everything on the menu from their food truck in front of the restaurant in Chandler.

That deal is valid on Tuesday, September 25th, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And there’s a bonus: get half off everything at both restaurants from open to close!

IF YOU GO:

7250 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, 85226

(Food truck will be at this location)

or

2650 E University Dr., Ste #107, Mesa, 85213